Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Real Madrid set to buy back striker Mariano from Lyon


Football Real Madrid set to buy back striker Mariano from Lyon

Real Madrid are set to bring striker Mariano Diaz back to the club, a year on from selling him to Lyon, after they matched an earlier bid by La Liga rivals Sevilla, the Andalusian side said on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mariano Diaz in action for Lyon in a pre-season friendly in July play

Mariano Diaz in action for Lyon in a pre-season friendly in July

(AFP)

Real Madrid are set to bring striker Mariano Diaz back to the club, a year on from selling him to Lyon, after they matched an earlier bid by La Liga rivals Sevilla, the Andalusian side said on Tuesday.

"Real had first refusal and they have told us that they are going to activate their buy-back clause," Sevilla president Jose Castro told media.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported that Sevilla had made a bid worth a total of 35 million euros ($41 million) including bonuses. However, Real matched that bid to beat their rivals to the signature of the 25-year-old.

Mariano, who was born in Spain but has roots in the Dominican Republic, was sold to Lyon a year ago.

But Real inserted a buy-back clause in the deal as well as guaranteeing themselves 35 percent of any future sell-on. Taking that into account, the actual fee paid by Real will be under 25 million euros.

Castro, who was speaking at a ceremony marking 11 years since Sevilla player Antonio Puerta died during a game, added: "Lyon had an agreement with Real. We negotiated a deal, and then Real had 48 hours in which to exercise their right. They decided to do so. We are still working on other alternatives."

Mariano came through the Real reserves but made just 14 top-team appearances at the Santiago Bernabeu before being sold to Lyon, for whom he scored 18 times in Ligue 1 last season to help the French side qualify for the Champions League.

But he was left out of Lyon's starting line-up last weekend and his return to Real comes with the European champions having so far failed to reinforce their attack following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season
Football: Vardy, Cahill retire from England duty Football Vardy, Cahill retire from England duty
Number 12: Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court Number 12 Government finally withdraws GFA dissolution case from court
Football: Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director Football Serena attitude defused dress code row says French Open director
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song popular in Spain Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song popular in Spain
Football: Should Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho? Football Should Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho?

Recommended Videos

Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season
Thomas Partey: Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song Thomas Partey Player steps out at the Wanda Metropolitano to Stonebwoy's song



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 2018 AWCON Ghana stripped of Africa Women's Nations Cup hosting rightsbullet
3 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stone Bwoy’s song...bullet
6 Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts...bullet
7 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
8 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon...bullet
9 Football Ronaldo Jr joins Juventus youth academybullet
10 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

Tottenham striker Harry Kane (left) celebrates scoring against Manchester United
Football Kane says Spurs win at Man Utd is statement of intent
Spanish forward Paco Alcacer (R) is reportedly on the verge of joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season.
Football Barcelona striker Alcacer set to join Dortmund - reports
Paul Pogba says Manchester United will not give up despite a poor start to their Premier League campaign
Football Pogba says Man Utd players in 'shock' after Spurs humbling
Yesterday's man? Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is living on past glories
Football Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United