Real Madrid set unwanted record in club history

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Real Madrid set a new club record for the longest goal drought in their history, before Marcelo ended it by scoring 18 minutes later.

Trailing 2-0 at home to Levante, the clock ticked to 55 minutes meaning Los Blancos had failed to score in 464 minutes of football.

READ ALSO: Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media king

Marco Asensio was the last player to find the net for Los Blancos, when he scored four minutes before half-time in a 1-0 home victory over Espanyol on September 20.

Subsequently, they have suffered a 3-0 loss to Sevilla in La Liga, were held scoreless by Atletico Madrid in their derby and were stunningly defeated 1-0 by Alaves in the Primera Division immediately before the international break. Additionally, they were the victims of a shock 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

The pressure continues to mount on head coach Julen Lopetegui, whose side slumped to a 2-0 deficit at home against Levante, despite enjoying the majority of the pressure in the game. As well as striking the woodwork, they also saw a goal ruled out following a VAR decision.

His side actually started the season in strong form going forward but since the first international break of the campaign, their offensive effectiveness has ground to a halt.

READ ALSO: Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo Kante

Prior to the September recess, they had scored 12 goals in four competitive fixtures, but subsequently they have mustered only five in seven games, three of which came at once against Roma in Europe.

Inevitably, scrutiny has fallen upon the club's transfer policy, which saw them offload five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in a €100m (£88m/€115m) deal.

In the nine years Ronaldo spent at the Bernabeu, he scored 450 goals in only 438 appearances, including 44 in 44 games last season, suggesting that even at 33, he was losing none of his potency.