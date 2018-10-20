Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Real Madrid set unwanted record in club history

As the clock ticked to the 56th minute of their encounter against Levante in La Liga, they had gone 465 minutes without finding the net - the longest run in the 116-year history of the side.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Real Madrid set a new club record for the longest goal drought in their history, before Marcelo ended it by scoring 18 minutes later.

Trailing 2-0 at home to Levante, the clock ticked to 55 minutes meaning Los Blancos had failed to score in 464 minutes of football.

READ ALSO: Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media king

Marco Asensio was the last player to find the net for Los Blancos, when he scored four minutes before half-time in a 1-0 home victory over Espanyol on September 20.

Subsequently, they have suffered a 3-0 loss to Sevilla in La Liga, were held scoreless by Atletico Madrid in their derby and were stunningly defeated 1-0 by Alaves in the Primera Division immediately before the international break. Additionally, they were the victims of a shock 1-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

The pressure continues to mount on head coach Julen Lopetegui, whose side slumped to a 2-0 deficit at home against Levante, despite enjoying the majority of the pressure in the game. As well as striking the woodwork, they also saw a goal ruled out following a VAR decision.

His side actually started the season in strong form going forward but since the first international break of the campaign, their offensive effectiveness has ground to a halt.

READ ALSO: Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo Kante

Prior to the September recess, they had scored 12 goals in four competitive fixtures, but subsequently they have mustered only five in seven games, three of which came at once against Roma in Europe.

Inevitably, scrutiny has fallen upon the club's transfer policy, which saw them offload five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in a €100m (£88m/€115m) deal.

In the nine years Ronaldo spent at the Bernabeu, he scored 450 goals in only 438 appearances, including 44 in 44 games last season, suggesting that even at 33, he was losing none of his potency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media king Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the social media king
Football: Mourinho furious as Chelsea salvage unbeaten record Football Mourinho furious as Chelsea salvage unbeaten record
Football: Mourinho plays down touchline melee after 'awful' Chelsea draw Football Mourinho plays down touchline melee after 'awful' Chelsea draw
Football: Dortmund want to secure free-scoring Alcacer switch Football Dortmund want to secure free-scoring Alcacer switch
Football: Pressure mounts on Lopetegui as Madrid beaten by Levante Football Pressure mounts on Lopetegui as Madrid beaten by Levante
Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo Kante Michael Essien praises one player for helping N’Golo Kante

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combinedbullet
2 These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCONbullet
3 Rooney sends heart-touching message to Ghanaian defender diagnosed...bullet
4 Ghanaian clubs withdraw from Africa inter club competitionsbullet
5 Dujkovic received GHC2.4m for qualifying Ghana for 2006 World Cupbullet
6 Michael Essien adds his voice to the Real Madrid troublesbullet
7 Ghana’s Normalisation Committee: Normalizing the stupidity...bullet
8 Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayewbullet
9 This is how much Barcelona is supposed to pay for...bullet
10 Preview: In-form Chelsea welcome Man United and...bullet

Top Videos

1 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
2 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
3 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
4 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
5 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
6 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
7 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
8 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
9 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Boateng, Dwamena benched for Real Madrid clash
Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbian striker Luka Jovic celebrates one of his five goals on Friday
Football Five-goal Jovic shows 'world class potential' after haul
I feel sad for Nyantakyi- Asamoah Gyan
I feel sad for Nyantakyi- Asamoah Gyan
On top: Lewis Hamilton in practice on Friday
Vettel grid penalty boosts Hamilton's fifth title bid
X
Advertisement