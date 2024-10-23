Real Madrid stages comeback, reinforcing Champions League dominance

True supporters understand the legacy of Los Blancos in this tournament, and many fans worldwide can attest that when hope appears lost, Madrid rises to the occasion. This phenomenon has contributed to the enduring belief that defeating Madrid is an incredibly challenging feat.

Madrid's campaign began with an unexpected loss to Lille, a disappointing start for the reigning champions. Despite the challenges posed by the new tournament format, the most successful club in history managed to bounce back with a victory over Stuttgart, securing their first win.

In their third match against Dortmund, the Yellow and Blacks took a commanding 2-0 lead into half-time after scoring twice within four minutes. The first half was marked by intensity, with both teams creating numerous scoring opportunities. Although Guirassy and Mbappé came close early on, it was Dortmund who capitalised effectively.

The visitors broke the deadlock through a well-executed build-up, with Malen finishing expertly. Shortly thereafter, Malen assisted Gittens, who doubled Dortmund's advantage.

Real Madrid quickly responded; Bellingham missed a close-range header and Rodrygo struck the woodwork. Bellingham also hit the crossbar on the rebound. Just before half-time, Courtois made crucial saves to deny Brandt and Gittens, preserving the 2-0 scoreline.

However, Real Madrid staged an impressive comeback to defeat Borussia Dortmund 5-2, with Vinícius Júnior stealing the spotlight by scoring a brilliant hat-trick. Despite Dortmund's strong start to the second half, their decision to adopt a more defensive strategy allowed Madrid to take control of the game.

Within just two minutes of resuming play, goals from Rüdiger and Vinícius levelled the score at 2-2. Shortly after, Vázquez scored to give Madrid their first lead. Dortmund struggled to cope with Madrid's relentless attacking pressure as they continued to dominate late in the match. Vinícius added his second and third goals during stoppage time, sealing an emphatic victory and marking Madrid's resurgence after their earlier setback.

Vinícius Shines at the Bernabéu

