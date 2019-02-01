The draw means Spain's two biggest clubs will play each other three times in the space of four weeks, with Madrid hosting Barca in La Liga on March 2.

Barcelona navigated to the last of the Copa Del Rey after seeing out Sevilla 6-3 on aggregate, while Real Madrid reached the semis following a 7-3 win over Girona in their home and away fixtures.

The last time the Copa Del Rey witnessed El Classico final was in 2014 when Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in the final.

Thirty-times winners Barcelona, who have won the last four editions of the competition, will host Real in the first leg on Feb. 6, with the second leg coming on Feb. 27 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Betis will play at home to Valencia in the first leg and visit Mestalla in the second, with both ties being played on the same dates in the other semi-finals

The final will be played at Betis' Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on May 25.