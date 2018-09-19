Pulse.com.gh logo
Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers


Real Madrid will face their regular opponents in the UEFA Champions League Roma on Wednesday and these are the interesting stats between them.

  • Published:
Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers play

Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers

Real Madrid is taking on Roma for the 11th time in European club competitions.

UEFA Champions League 2015/16, Round of 16

08.03.2016                           Real Madrid        2:0          Roma                   

UEFA Champions League 2015/16, Round of 16

17.02.2016                           Roma    0:2          Real Madrid                       

UEFA Champions League 2007/08, 1/8 finals

  05.03.2008                         Real Madrid        1:2          Roma                   

UEFA Champions League 2007/08, 1/8 finals

19.02.2008                           Roma    2:1          Real Madrid  

UEFA Champions League 2004/05, Group B

  08.12.2004                         Roma    0:3          Real Madrid                       

UEFA Champions League 2004/05, Group B

28.09.2004                           Real Madrid        4:2          Roma                   

UEFA Champions League 2002/03, Group stage 1, group C

30.10.2002                           Real Madrid        0:1          Roma                   

 UEFA Champions League 2002/03, Group stage 1, group C

 17.09.2002                          Roma    0:3          Real Madrid                       

UEFA Champions League 2001/02, Group stage 1, group A

24.10.2001                           Real Madrid        1:1          Roma                   

UEFA Champions League 2001/02, Group stage 1, group A

11.09.2001                           Roma    1:2          Real Madrid

