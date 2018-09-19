Real Madrid vs Roma in numbers

Real Madrid will face their regular opponents in the UEFA Champions League Roma on Wednesday and these are the interesting stats between them.
UEFA Champions League 2015/16, Round of 16
08.03.2016 Real Madrid 2:0 Roma
UEFA Champions League 2015/16, Round of 16
17.02.2016 Roma 0:2 Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2007/08, 1/8 finals
05.03.2008 Real Madrid 1:2 Roma
UEFA Champions League 2007/08, 1/8 finals
19.02.2008 Roma 2:1 Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2004/05, Group B
08.12.2004 Roma 0:3 Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2004/05, Group B
28.09.2004 Real Madrid 4:2 Roma
UEFA Champions League 2002/03, Group stage 1, group C
30.10.2002 Real Madrid 0:1 Roma
UEFA Champions League 2002/03, Group stage 1, group C
17.09.2002 Roma 0:3 Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League 2001/02, Group stage 1, group A
24.10.2001 Real Madrid 1:1 Roma
UEFA Champions League 2001/02, Group stage 1, group A
11.09.2001 Roma 1:2 Real Madrid