Real Madrid's European Cup winning winger is dead

news

Former Real Madrid player, European champion and Spain international Fernando Rodriguez Serena has passed away.

He played for Real Madrid between 1963 and 1968 and scored the winning goal in la Sexta.

“Fernando Rodriguez Serena, who played for Real Madrid between 1963 and 1968, has died at 77 years of age,” read a statement from Madrid.

“He won one European Cup and four league titles for this club, playing 86 games and scoring 15 goals.

“He scored in the final against Partizan in winning our sixth European Cup with his well-placed shot making it 2-1 in the final in Brussels.

“Real Madrid share the pain of his family and would also like to share their condolences for his death.”