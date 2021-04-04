Real Sociedad win delayed 2020 Copa del Rey final

Eighteen of the 22 players that started were Basque, with many of them beginning in the academies of the club's they now represent, including Oyarzabal, who was born in Gipuzkoa and joined Real Sociedad's 'Zubieta' as a teenager.

The final had been put off as long as possible in the hope fans might be able to attend, but instead it was staged almost 1,000 kilometres south in Seville, where around 350 guests and journalists were allowed in, but the stands were otherwise left empty.

Trouble in Bilbao

Excitement spilled over in Bilbao, where police had attended to disturbances earlier in the evening. Large crowds of Athletic fans gathered near the team's San Mames stadium, with some throwing bottles and flares, while many ignored rules regarding social distancing.

"Some madmen causing problems before the final," wrote Bilbao mayor Juan Mari Aburto. "You do not represent the values of our Athletic or our city. Please, a little sanity and let us enjoy ourselves."