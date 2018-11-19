Pulse.com.gh logo
Rebecca Akufo-Addo & Samira Bawumia back Black Queens to victory

The first lady and second lady of the Republic of Ghana were at the stadium when the Black Queens defeated Algeria 1-0 in the opening game of the 2018 AWCON.





Two most powerful women in Ghanaian politics at the moment Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia, the first lady and the second lady, respectively graced the opening ceremony of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) exhibited spectacular opening ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

The opening ceremony gave youngsters to showcase acrobatics, cultural display and musical performances by Bamboo Centre group, led by Chief Moomen.





 

 





 

Ghanaian Afro pop singer, Noella Wiyaala, together with gospel musician, Grace Ashy, performed the official theme song for the tournament titled “We Are Champions” to thrill fans who thronged the Accra Sports Stadium to witness the opening ceremony.













 

In the game itself, the Black Queens managed a 1-0 win against Algeria in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars despite playing a delightful football in the first half failed to produce a lot of goal scoring opportunities in the first half. It was rather Algeria who beached the goal area of the hosts couple of time, but their efforts yielded no results.





 





 

 



It was Sandra Gladys Anfobeah, who registered the only goal of the game through a long range shot to give the Black Queens something to laugh for heading into the break.

Back from recess the Black Queens opened fire on the Algerians and managed to create plenty of chances.

The likes of Priscilla Okyere, Elizabeth Addo, the skipper of the team, Portia Boakye wasted the opportunities that came their way.



In between  the Algerians `too made some dangerous in the goal area of the Black Queens, but thanks to the time intervention of the Ampah on one occasion after goalkeeper had been beaten by the ball.

Grace Asantewaa and Jane Ayiyam who came on in the second half improved the attacking play of the Black Queens.

Asantewaa’s long range shot was parried away by Kahina Takenint in post for the Algerians, He was also close to scoring after a solo run, yet he was denied by the Algerian defence who blocked the ball from entering the net.

