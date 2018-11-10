Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Record-breaking Hamilton claims Mercedes' 100th pole position

Record-breaking Lewis Hamilton claimed his 10th pole of the season and Mercedes' 100th in Formula One on Saturday when he dominated a rain-threatened qualifying session for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

  • Published:
Lewis Hamilton celebrates after taking pole position play

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after taking pole position

(AFP)

Record-breaking Lewis Hamilton claimed his 10th pole of the season and Mercedes' 100th in Formula One on Saturday when he dominated a rain-threatened qualifying session for Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

The new five-time world champion clocked a track record best lap in one minute and 7.281 seconds on his second run in the final session to boost his hopes of a rare Interlagos victory and Mercedes bid for a fifth straight teams' title.

That lifted him clear of Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by almost one-tenth of a second with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who took pole last year, third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.

Hamilton was delighted with pole.

"That was a tough session," he said. "The weather was going up and down.Ferrari are very quick this weekend, but we did a lot of work to make sure we are ready.

"It's great to be here in Brazil -– I have Ayrton Senna's design on my helmet."

The leading four drivers were scrapping for any advantage for their teams as Ferrari bid to out-score Mercedes by 13 points to keep alive their bid to stop them retaining the constructors' championship.

It was a record-increasing 82nd pole for Hamilton, who has won only once in Brazil, in 2016, and the first time he has taken a pole position in any races after he has won the championship.

Max Verstappen was fifth ahead of his Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, Marcus Ericsson and his Sauber team-mate Charles Lerclerc, Romain Grosjean of Haas and Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso.

Vettel was called to the stewards after the session following an incident when he was summoned to the weighbridge, refused to turn off his engine and destroyed the scales when he drove off them.

"I think it's better if I don't say anything," said Vettel afterwards. "They shouldn't call us like that. When the conditions are like that, it's not fair. I wanted them to hurry up."

Vettel still retained second place on the grid after a stewards’ inquiry only reprimanded and fined him for destroying the weighbridge.

The four-time champion was instead fined 25,000 euros.

"The stewards found that the driver failed to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the event and order a reprimand (non-driving) and a fine of 25,000 euros," said a statement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa Football Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa
Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly
Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win
Football: Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash Football Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash
Football: Greece's Tsitsipas beats de Minaur to win Next Gen ATP Final Football Greece's Tsitsipas beats de Minaur to win Next Gen ATP Final
Football: 'We'll deal with pressure': Kimmich defiant as Bayern fall seven points behind Football 'We'll deal with pressure': Kimmich defiant as Bayern fall seven points behind

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Delays to finishing Tottenham's new stadium have resulted in the club playing home games at Wembley for a second season
Football Pochettino pleads for patience with 'stunning' new stadium
Memphis Depay carried Lyon to victory over Guingamp
Football Depay sparks Lyon to win over bottom side Guingamp
Argentinian defender Juan Foyth (second right) celebrates his winner as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0
Football Lloris 'one of the best' for Pochettino as Spurs grind out another win
Alcacer ensured Bayern tasted defeat for the third time in the Bundesliga this season
Football Alcacer fires Dortmund past beleaguered Bayern to maintain Bundesliga lead
X
Advertisement