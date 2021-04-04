Redmond bags priceless winner as Southampton boost survival bid

Southampton halved the deficit in the 31st minute when Scotland midfielder Armstrong fired into the bottom corner after Ings flicked a James Ward-Prowse pass into his path.

And the hosts were level four minutes before the break courtesy of Ings, who was back in action after a month on the sidelines with a leg injury.

Ings seized on a mistake by Mee to race on to Walker-Peters' ball forward and cut inside James Tarkowski to slot through the legs of Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

Southampton completed their thrilling comeback in the 66th minute as Redmond volleyed in Walcott's cross.

Later on Sunday, struggling Newcastle host Tottenham, while Manchester United take on Brighton at Old Trafford.