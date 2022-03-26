‘Referee did well; it was a correct call’ - Nigerian Football Federation boss on penalty denial

"I think the referee did well. It was a correct call. The Nigerian player pushed Baba Iddrisu and that made him touched the ball," Pinnick stated on Akoma FM.

Nigeria thought they had won a penalty in the 76th minute when the referee pointed to the spot after the ball had struck the hand of the Ghanaian player.

But after the VAR review, which showed that Baba had been fouled first, their joy and hope of possibly carrying the day as a result of a penalty was cut short by Redouane Jiyed, the Moroccan referee who officiated the match.

Meanwhile, after the goalless draw with their Nigerian counterparts at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, the Black Stars of Ghana are expected to travel to Nigeria for the return leg on Tuesday, March 29.

Ghana is hoping to make its fourth qualification for the FIFA World Cup tournament, to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

Amaju Pinnick believes that playing the return march in Nigeria will give the Super Eagles a better chance to beat the Black Stars and qualify for the World Cup.