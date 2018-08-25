Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash


Ghana Premier League Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash

The renowned referee has earned the favour of the Referees Appointment Committee to officiate Kotoko and Hearts friendly

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash play

Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash

Class One Referee Maxwell Hanson will be the knight of the whistle when Asante Kotoko face-Hearts of Oak on Sunday 26 August at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

With inactivity in Ghana football, the two household names in Ghana football, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have agreed to do battle in a friendly encounter.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for Kenya clash

In the wake of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose’ that caught several match officials and GFA officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes, Joseph Hanson is one of the few trusted referees around to handed such a big game on the domestic scene.

The game is expected to serve fans of the two rival clubs, after having missed local football for the past two months.

Rates for the game are as follows: Popular Stand- GHC 5, Center Line- GHC 7 and VIP- GHC 20.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac Football Bayern shouldn't have been awarded key penalty - Kovac
Football: Ayala sends Middlesbrough top of the Championship Football Ayala sends Middlesbrough top of the Championship
Football: Sarri confident Chelsea can iron out defensive flaws Football Sarri confident Chelsea can iron out defensive flaws
Football: Sane still in Guardiola's plans after benching Football Sane still in Guardiola's plans after benching
Football: Lewandowski nets controversial penalty as Bayern make winning start Football Lewandowski nets controversial penalty as Bayern make winning start
Football: Fekir returns as Lyon brush aside Strasbourg Football Fekir returns as Lyon brush aside Strasbourg

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

Champions: Fuka Nagano and teammate Hana Takahashi celebrate Japan's win
Football Japan win first women's world under-20 title
Arsene Wenger, pictured May 2018, signed George Weah when the now-Liberian president was 22 and has been praised for the "development of the youth in Africa" throughout his coaching career
Football President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy
The Liverpool team, pictured May 2018, holds a tribute to fan Sean Cox who is in a coma as a result of a head injury sustained during the violence ahead of a Champions League semi-final against Roma and one of whose assailants has been jailed
Football Roma fan jailed for Liverpool violence
Valon Behrami played all four of Switzerland's games at the World Cup, where they were beaten in the last 16 by Sweden
Football Switzerland coach Petkovic 'sad' about Behrami's international retirement