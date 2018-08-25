Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash

news

Class One Referee Maxwell Hanson will be the knight of the whistle when Asante Kotoko face-Hearts of Oak on Sunday 26 August at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

With inactivity in Ghana football, the two household names in Ghana football, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have agreed to do battle in a friendly encounter.

In the wake of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose’ that caught several match officials and GFA officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes, Joseph Hanson is one of the few trusted referees around to handed such a big game on the domestic scene.

The game is expected to serve fans of the two rival clubs, after having missed local football for the past two months.

Rates for the game are as follows: Popular Stand- GHC 5, Center Line- GHC 7 and VIP- GHC 20.