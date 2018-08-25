Referee Maxwell Hanson to handle Kotoko-Hearts Super Clash

The renowned referee has earned the favour of the Referees Appointment Committee to officiate Kotoko and Hearts friendly
With inactivity in Ghana football, the two household names in Ghana football, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have agreed to do battle in a friendly encounter.
In the wake of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose’ that caught several match officials and GFA officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes, Joseph Hanson is one of the few trusted referees around to handed such a big game on the domestic scene.
The game is expected to serve fans of the two rival clubs, after having missed local football for the past two months.
Rates for the game are as follows: Popular Stand- GHC 5, Center Line- GHC 7 and VIP- GHC 20.