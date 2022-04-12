Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Ramadan is an Islamic period of fasting, prayer and reflection that usually begins at the start of April.

The referee’s act of kindness marked the first time that a game in the German topflight has been stopped to allow a player to break his fast.

Mainz defender Niakhate took advantage of the opportunity to drink fluids on board from two bottles during the short break in play.

The 26-year-old applauded referee Jollenbeck afterwards for his gesture, before going ahead to exchange a handshake with the match official.

Meanwhile, the director of communications for the German Referee Committee​, Lutz Michael Frohlich, says referees are free to stop play to allow players to break their fast.

He noted that although there is no general instruction, if any player requests to have a drink during play, he should be allowed.

“There is no general instruction in this regard, but of course we support our referees allowing such drinking breaks during Ramadan at the request of the players,” he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The gesture by referee Jollenbeck opened the door for more referees allowing players to break their fast during games.