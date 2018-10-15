Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed bout


Referee's call mars Isaac Sackey vrs Wasiru Mohammed WBO Africa title fight

The beauty of a titanic bout was marred by a referees decision

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The decision by Adon Betin, referee from Benin to stop the WBO Africa junior featherweight title fight between the hitherto undefeated champ, Isaac 'Golden Eagle' Sackey (falls to 22-1-1, 19 KOs) and also undefeated countryman, Wasiru 'Gyata Bi' Mohammed (improves to 12-0, 10 KOs) in round 3 after Mohammed's powerful right hand sent Sackey crashing to the canvas, ended up turning what was supposed to be a night of celebrating two of Ghana's rising boxing stars into a near bloodbath.

Sackey's team and supporters vented their spleen amid creating chaos and disorder which brought proceedings to an abrupt end Saturday night in Accra.

The highly rated challenger, Wasiru Mohammed appeared to be in control of the fight and had easily won the opening two rounds on many people's scorecards at ringside and appeared to have finally got the measure of Isaac Sackey barely a minute into round 3 when he cornered the champ, caught him with a vicious hook to the chest which rattled Sackey and was quickly followed by a devastating uppercut which sent Sackey down for the first time in his career. Sackey fell with a bang, the back of his head thumping to the floor yet he rose as quickly as he had fallen but referee Betin had already waived off the fight even without counting.

READ MORE: Black Stars thrash Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasi

Incensed at losing their unbeaten record and WBO Africa title in what they preceived to be a manner they reckon was unfair from the referee, the corner of Sackey rushed into the ring to attack the Beninois ring official which was followed by securitymen and fans of both boxers also joining in the ensuing melee of clashes, disorder and destruction of facilities inside the Sports Emporium Hall of the Bukom Boxing Arena in the Ghana capital.

Such was the chaos and lack of safety that everybody scrambled for an escape route out of the venue including the WBO officials, supervisors, ring officials, Ghana Boxing Authority chiefs and even the boxers. It indeed was a night of shame for Ghana boxing, everyone went home without an official declaration and coronation of the winner and fight fans now await communication from the powers that be on what is the official verdict and decisions regarding the WBO Africa junior featherweight championship.

In other fights on the undercard of the E&J Promotions bill, Kofi Johnson overcame the huge height advantage of Daniel Ehizuoje to dominate and pummel his opponent in their super middleweight contest. Ehizuoje resorted to constant clinches and fouls for which referee Michael Neequaye warned him severally and also deducted a point for in round two. It continued into round 3 and barely two minutes into it, the ref had seen enough and disqualified Ehizuoje to give Johnson the win.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call-­ up

The other undercard fight aside four amateur exhibitions that preceded the main bout saw Eric Quarm score the first stoppage win of his career following a round two TKO verdict, Daniel Akornu unable to withstand the incessant attacks and powerful punches of Quarm who was only fighting in his second bout as a pro. Three times Akornu visited the canvas, prompting referee May Mensah Akakpo to halt proceedings and hand Quarm a second straight victory at the beginning of his pro career.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Lionel Messi can't be a leader because he goes to toilet 20 time before a game- Maradona Lionel Messi can't be a leader because he goes to toilet 20 time before a game- Maradona
62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for dies 62-year-old prisoner who Atsu paid medical bills for dies
Football: No Messi but Argentina 'have to' beat Brazil, says Romero Football No Messi but Argentina 'have to' beat Brazil, says Romero
Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium Vincent Kompany’s father elected as first black mayor in Belgium
Football: Turkish star Turan could face more than 12 years jail for brawl Football Turkish star Turan could face more than 12 years jail for brawl
Football: Smith expects Terry to make his mark as Villa assistant Football Smith expects Terry to make his mark as Villa assistant

Recommended Videos

Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers
Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0
Caf confirms Ghana AFCON qualifiers with Sierra Leone cancelled Caf confirms Ghana AFCON qualifiers with Sierra Leone cancelled



Top Articles

1 Christian Atsu saves family from serving jail timebullet
2 Meet Naby Keita - the Kotoko sensation who destroyed Black Starsbullet
3 A man of goals and controversies: The Asamoah Gyan Ghanaians will...bullet
4 Who Is Who Wayne Rooney settles Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debatebullet
5 Arsenal, PSG scrambling for Thomas Parteybullet
6 Today In History Ghana beat India 4-0 in World Cupbullet
7 Ghana's first ever skeleton athlete among five to feature...bullet
8 Kotoko beat Burkinabe side 3-1bullet
9 In The Waiting Room These are the top ten coaches...bullet
10 Black Stars supporters in car crash, one deadbullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
2 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
4 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
5 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
6 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
7 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
10 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet

Football

Arda Turan was the centre of attention when he returned to Turkey in January to play for Basaksehir
Football Turkish star Turan could face more than 12 years jail for brawl
Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Uganda
Ghana suffer 40-0 defeat to Uganda
All results from the 2019 AFCON qualifiers over the weekend
All results from the 2019 AFCON qualifiers over the weekend
"A new era has begun": Italy coach Roberto Mancini gets his first competitive win
Football Mancini off the mark as Italy awaken after winless year
X
Advertisement