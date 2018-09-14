Pulse.com.gh logo
Refs who take bribe cannot be prosecuted, says GOC boss


The GOC boss believes until the country’s criminal laws are amended, issues of match-fixing will remain unchecked.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah, has said that Ghana’s criminal laws are not firm when it comes to the prosecution of referees who are caught indulging in bribery.

According to him, the current laws mean that referees who were captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ expose will walk free.

He said this was because the exchange of money or items between two private citizens could not be described as a crime under the Criminal Code of Ghana.

“It would be interesting to see under which criminal law these referees will be prosecuted because match-fixing is not a crime under our Criminal Code,” Mr. Nunoo Mensah said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

Anas’ expose captured over 77 referees and Ghana football officials allegedly taking bribes to compromise their respective duties.

But although most of the referees have since been suspended, none has so far been prosecuted.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah said what constituted a criminal act had to be between a private person and a public officer, or between two public officers per the laws of the country.

The GOC boss is currently in the French city of Lyon to participate in a two-day Interpol Match-Fixing Task Force summit.

