Thomas Partey was named the man of the match as Arsenal defeated Rapid Vienna 2-1 on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

The Ghanaian midfielder has received several plaudits from the football fraternity after his full Arsenal debut and controversial Piers Morgan who is a staunch supporter of the London side has added his voice to it by indicating that the former Atletico Madrid midfield enforcer is the replacement for Patrick Vieira at Arsenal.

“Partey's the real deal - strong, quick, silky smooth, commanding,” he tweeted.

“It's taken 15 years, but we've finally found a replacement for Vieira.”

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 45 million pounds for a deal which will keep him at the Emirates until 2025 on transfer deadline day.

The Black Stars midfielder made his Gunners debut recently in the Premier League against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, joining the action as a second half substitute.