The mortal remains of the the late Kofi Appiah have been laid to rest in Accra.

The midday burial of the former pundit on the popular sports morning show on Asempa FM, Ultimate Sports, followed a burial service held at the Achimota club house.

The burial service saw many people thronging the venue to pay their last respects.

Kofi Appiah was battling with illness for some time but gave up the ghost on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

This comes as a massive shock to the sporting fraternity due to his hard critic stand on sporting issues.

He's had stints with Peace FM, Asempa FM, Metro Fm, Hot FM and Happy FM.

Kofi Appiah started his radio career as a gospel DJ and host at Channel R before he turned a sports journalist.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!