Report: Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey tests positive for COVID-19

Evans Annang

Black Stars and Amiens midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has tested positive for COVID-19, according to FootballGhana.com.

Emmanuel Lomotey

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The player was part of the Black Stars team that played in the AFCON qualification against South Africa and Sao Tome.

According to reports, the player was unable to travel to his French base on Monday due to the unfortunate situation.

Emmanuel Lomotey
Emmanuel Lomotey Photo: Pulse Ghana

Emmanuel Lomotey, 23, is hence in isolation and receiving treatment at the moment.

He becomes just one of 11 players of Amiens SC that have tested positive for the virus in the international break.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

