Report: Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey tests positive for COVID-19

The player was part of the Black Stars team that played in the AFCON qualification against South Africa and Sao Tome.
Black Stars and Amiens midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey has tested positive for COVID-19, according to FootballGhana.com.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
He becomes just one of 11 players of Amiens SC that have tested positive for the virus in the international break.
