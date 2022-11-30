RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo offered $75 million a year deal by Saudi club Al Nasr

Evans Annang

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a whopping $225 million three-year deal by Saudi Arabian club, CBS Sports reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo.Getty/Visionhaus
Cristiano Ronaldo.Getty/Visionhaus

The former Manchester United forward will receive a mammoth $75 milion per year should he agree to the deal.

Ronaldo is currently a free agent and has been a long-time interest of Al Nassr and other Middle East football clubs.

Ronaldo’s potential future employers Al-Nassr currently sit second in the Saudi Pro League after eight games of the season. They have won six out of those games, scoring 18 goals and conceding just three.

Conversations reportedly began in the summer and the team is currently awaiting Ronaldo’s final decision.

Ronaldo has certainly made a mark on the tournament in Qatar having become the first male player to score at five World Cups with his opener against Ghana in Portugal’s opening game.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 29, 2022. AFP
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay on November 29, 2022. AFP

He claimed that he had scored against Uruguay only for Adidas to issue a statement confirming that he did not manage to get a touch on Bruno Fernandes’ cross.

The 2016 European champions round-off their group stage commitments against South Korea on Friday.

Evans Annang

