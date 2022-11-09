Report: Mubarak Wakaso dropped from Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022

Wakaso, who currently plays for KAS Eupen in the Belgium Pro League will be placed on the standby list for the Mundial.

Mubarak Wakaso played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where Ghana exited the competition from the group phase without winning a single game

The former Villareal midfielder now joins Jeffrey Schlupp, Felix Afena-Gyan, Joseph Paintsil, and Danlad Ibrahim who have all reportedly been dropped from the final Black Stars.

Mubarak Wakaso Pulse Ghana

Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar after beating West African rivals Nigeria in the play-offs. The Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana will play its first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974 in Qatar's capital city, Doha.