Report: Mubarak Wakaso dropped from Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022

Evans Annang

Long-serving Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso will not make the team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to reports.

He is said to be part of the players that will get cut from Otto Addo’s preliminary 55-man list presented to FIFA earlier this month.

Wakaso, who currently plays for KAS Eupen in the Belgium Pro League will be placed on the standby list for the Mundial.

Mubarak Wakaso played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil where Ghana exited the competition from the group phase without winning a single game

The former Villareal midfielder now joins Jeffrey Schlupp, Felix Afena-Gyan, Joseph Paintsil, and Danlad Ibrahim who have all reportedly been dropped from the final Black Stars.

Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar after beating West African rivals Nigeria in the play-offs. The Black Stars will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Ghana will play its first game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, at Stadium 974 in Qatar's capital city, Doha.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to name the final squad ahead of the biggest international tournament in football by Friday, November 11, 2022.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

