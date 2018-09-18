Results and goals on first day of day 1

Lionel Messi grabbed the headlines on match day one by registering a hat-trick
Club Brugge 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund
Scorer: Christian Pulisic
FTMonaco 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid
Scorers: Samuel Grandsir scored the opener for the hosts, but Diego Costa snatched the equaliser, before Jose Jimenez scored the match winner
Champions League - Group B September 18
FTBarcelona 4 - 0 PSV Eindhoven
Scorers: Messi's hat-trick and Ousmane Dembele's goal handed Barcelona the win
FTInter 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur
Scorers: Christian Erikson scored the opener for Tottenham but goals from Mauro Icardi in the 86th minute and Matias Vecino in the 90th minute gave Inter Milan the win
Champions League - Group C September 18
FTFK Crvena Zvezda 0 - 0 Napoli
FTLiverpool 3 - 2 Paris Saint Germain
Scorers: Daniel Sturridge gave Liverpool the opener and James Milner doubled it, before goals from Thomas Mounier and Kylian Mbappe put PSG level, but Roberto Firminho snatched a late winner for the hosts
Champions League - Group D September 18
FTGalatasaray 3 - 0 Lokomotiv Moscow
Scorers: Garry Rodrigues, Eren Derdiyok, Selcuk Inan
FTSchalke 04 1 - 1 Porto
Scorers: Breel Embolo gave the Germans the lead, but Otavio restored parity for the visitors