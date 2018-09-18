Results and goals on first day of day 1

Pulse.com.gh logo
Lionel Messi grabbed the headlines on match day one by registering a hat-trick

  Published:
First day of the match day one produced 21 goals, with Lionel Messi bagging a hat-trick.

Club Brugge 0 - 1 Borussia Dortmund

Scorer: Christian Pulisic

FTMonaco 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid

Scorers: Samuel Grandsir scored the opener for the hosts, but Diego Costa snatched the equaliser, before Jose Jimenez scored the match winner

Champions League - Group B September 18

FTBarcelona 4 - 0 PSV Eindhoven

Scorers: Messi's hat-trick and Ousmane Dembele's goal handed Barcelona the win

FTInter 2 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Scorers: Christian Erikson scored the opener for Tottenham but goals from Mauro Icardi in the 86th minute and Matias Vecino in the 90th minute gave Inter Milan the win

Champions League - Group C September 18

FTFK Crvena Zvezda 0 - 0 Napoli

FTLiverpool 3 - 2 Paris Saint Germain

Scorers: Daniel Sturridge gave Liverpool the opener and James Milner doubled it, before goals from Thomas Mounier and Kylian Mbappe put PSG level, but Roberto Firminho snatched a late winner for the hosts

Champions League - Group D September 18

FTGalatasaray 3 - 0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Scorers: Garry Rodrigues, Eren Derdiyok, Selcuk Inan

FTSchalke 04 1 - 1 Porto

Scorers: Breel Embolo gave the Germans the lead, but Otavio restored parity for the visitors

