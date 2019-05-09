Hearts of Oak couldn't beat the Scientific Soccer Lads despite enjoying numerical advantage after a player of the Dansoman based side was sent off and a penalty kick awarded to the Accra giants in the course of the game.

At Tarkwa, Medeama managed a 1-0 win over AshGold to also remain at the summit of zone A of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko failed to close in on Medeama in zone B as they settled for a one all draw against Bechem United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Porcupine Warriors are trailing the Tarkwa lads by four points, after matchday 10.

In other results Karela FC continued their impressive form as they managed a 2-2 draw away from home against Inter Allies at the Tema Sports Stadium.

West African Football Academy (WAFA) bounced back to winning ways after their 4-0 mauling at Accra Hearts of Oak last week Sunday with a 3-1 win over Dreams FC.

Berekum Chelsea played out a one all draw against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.