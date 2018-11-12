Results from the five major European leagues over the weekend

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday in the Manchester derby, while Barcelona were handed a shocking 4-3 defeat by Real Betis.
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 12
Cardiff City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Huddersfield Town 1-1 West Ham United
Leicester City 0-0 Burnley
Newcastle United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth
Southampton 1-1Watford
Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (Sunday)
Chelsea FC 0-0 Everton
Arsenal 1-1 Wolves
Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United
SPANISH LA LIGA MATCHDAY 12
Levante 1-3 Real Sociedad
Real Valladolid 0-0 Eibar
Getafe 0-1 Valencia CF
Atletico Madrid 3-2 Athletic Bilbao
Girona 0-0 Leganes
Alaves 2-1 Huesca
Barcelona 3-4 Real Betis
Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Villarreal
Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol
Celta Vigo 2-4 Real Madrid
READ MORE: Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash
ITALIAN SERIE A MATCHDAY 12
Frosinone 1-1 Fiorentina
Torino 1-2 Parma
SPAL 2-2 Cagliari
Genoa 1-2 Napoli
Atalanta 4-1 Inter
Chievo 2-2 Bologna
Roma 4-1 Sampdoria
Empoli 2-1 Udinese
Sassuolo 1-1 Lazio
Milan 0-2 Juventus
READ MORE: Robert Pires picks Essien as his best African Player of all-times
GERMAN BUNDESLIGA MATCHDAY 11
Hannover 96 2-1 Wolfsburg (Friday)
FC Nürnberg 0-2 VfB Stuttgart
Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg
Fortuna Düsseldorf 4-1 Hertha BSC
Freiburg 1-3 Mainz 05
Werder Bremen 1-3 Borussia Mönchengladbach
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 FC Bayern München
RasenBallsport Leipzig 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Schalke 04
FRENCH LIGUE 1 MATCHDAY 13
Lille 0-0 Strasbourg
Guingamp 2-4 Lyon
Saint-Etienne 2-0 Reims
Nimes 0-1 Nice
Angers 1-0 Montpellier
Toulouse FC 0-1 Amiens
Bordeaux 0-0 Caen
Marseille 2-0 Dijon
Rennes 1-1 Nantes
Monaco 0-4 PSG