Results from the five major European leagues over the weekend

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday in the Manchester derby, while Barcelona were handed a shocking 4-3 defeat by Real Betis.

Pulse Sports has compiled all the results from the five major European leagues over the weekend.

 

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHDAY 12

Cardiff City 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 1-1 West Ham United

Leicester City 0-0 Burnley

Newcastle United 2-1 AFC Bournemouth

Southampton 1-1Watford

Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 2-0 Fulham (Sunday)

Chelsea FC 0-0 Everton

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United

 

SPANISH LA LIGA MATCHDAY 12

Levante 1-3 Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid 0-0 Eibar

Getafe 0-1 Valencia CF

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Athletic Bilbao

Girona 0-0 Leganes

Alaves 2-1 Huesca

Barcelona 3-4 Real Betis

Rayo Vallecano 2-2 Villarreal

Sevilla 2-1 Espanyol

Celta Vigo 2-4 Real Madrid

ITALIAN SERIE A MATCHDAY 12

Frosinone 1-1 Fiorentina

Torino 1-2 Parma

SPAL 2-2 Cagliari

Genoa 1-2 Napoli

Atalanta 4-1 Inter

Chievo 2-2 Bologna

Roma 4-1 Sampdoria

Empoli 2-1 Udinese

Sassuolo 1-1 Lazio

Milan 0-2 Juventus

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA MATCHDAY 11

Hannover 96 2-1 Wolfsburg (Friday)

FC Nürnberg 0-2 VfB Stuttgart

Hoffenheim 2-1 Augsburg

Fortuna Düsseldorf 4-1 Hertha BSC

Freiburg 1-3 Mainz 05

Werder Bremen 1-3 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 FC Bayern München

RasenBallsport Leipzig 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Schalke 04

 

FRENCH LIGUE 1 MATCHDAY 13

Lille 0-0 Strasbourg

Guingamp 2-4 Lyon

Saint-Etienne 2-0 Reims

Nimes 0-1 Nice

Angers 1-0 Montpellier

Toulouse FC 0-1 Amiens

Bordeaux 0-0 Caen

Marseille 2-0 Dijon

Rennes 1-1 Nantes

Monaco 0-4 PSG

Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Manchester United
Man City dominate Man Utd, Liverpool win but Chelsea, Arsenal stumble
Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game
Black Queens beat South Africa in final warm-up game
Edinson Cavani (R) celebrates after scoring one of his goals in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-0 win over Thierry Henry's Monaco
Cavani bags hat-trick as perfect PSG leave Henry's Monaco down and out
Real have won all four of their games since Solari took over from Lopetegui
Madrid 'very happy' with Solari - Butragueno
