Sports Journalist Jude Acheampong who disclosed the news said that Kwabena Owusu swerved partaking in the penalty shootout for fear of insults from Ghanaians.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew nominated for CAF Player of the Year Award

The Black Meteors were denied a place in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games to be staged in Tokyo after they suffered 7-6 defeat on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 90 minutes of football against South Africa in Cairo.

It was the second time in less than a week that Ghana lost via penalty shootout- lost in the semis against Ivory Coast and it was followed by another penalty heartbreak against South Africa.

Kwabena Owusu threw away his kick in the defeat against Ivory Coast and against South Africa he wasn’t involved in the shootout.

It has been disclosed that Owusu who is supposed to be a player of big temperament, having played with the Black Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and some of the key Black Meteors players swerved taking penalty kicks for fear of insults from Ghanaians.

“There was this guy, Fuseini, who had been one of the excellent penalty takers in training. He had played four penalty kicks and not even one went off but when it mattered most he was running away,” Jude told Joy Sports.

“Kwabena Owusu was with the Black Stars. In fact, one of the players who had gone into the mainstream, came back and was feeling comfortable and in a buoyant mood after scoring those two goals [against Mali]. We thought he was going to take the last penalty but he swerved it because he was afraid of insults.”

Owusu is reported to have said in Akan: “Why should I go and play this kick when Ghanaians are ready to insult me if I miss?”

Acheampong’s report, as shocking as it sounds, has been corroborated by team coach Tanko. “The players are afraid to miss penalties because of insults they will receive back home, so they are in two minds when they are going to play,” the gaffer told the media after the team lost to South Africa on Friday.