Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend


Weekend Wrap Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend

Wrap of the weekend football action across Europe

play Man City ace Aguero proud after hat-trick helps thump Huddersfield

It’s been another week of exciting games from across Europe following the resumption of the various leagues.

In England, the biggest match was undoubtedly the London derby involving Chelsea and Arsenal at the Stamford Bridge.

In a game that was billed to be exciting, it really did live up to expectation as the Blues run out 3-2 winners over Unai Emery’s side.

Goals from Alvaro Morata, Pedro Rodrigues and Marcos Alonso were enough to thwart that of Henrikh Mkitaryan and Alex Iwobi for the Gunners.

Elsewhere, Tottanham Hotspur also maintained their perfect start to the season by recording a 3-1 win over Fulham, thanks to goals from Lucas Moura, Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane.

Defending champions Manchester City also put up a flawless performance by romping to a 6-1 win over a sorry Huddersfield side.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho and his Manchester United team tasted defeat for the first time this season, after going down 3-2 to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

In Spain, Barcelona continued their fine start to the season, with a Lionel Messi double inspiring the Catalan club to a 3-0 win over Alaves – Philippe Coutinho being the other scorer.

Rivals Real Madrid also recorded a 2-0 win over Getafe, as Los Blancos begin life without Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Italy, the buzz surrounding Juventus’ signing of Cristiano Ronaldo finally reached its climax when the Portuguese made his debut for the Old Lady.

Although Ronaldo did not get on the scoresheet, he still played an instrumental role as Max Allegri’s side came from behind to win 3-2 against Chievo.

Last season’s runners-up Napoli also recorded a hard-fought 2-1 comeback win over a stubborn Lazio side on Saturday.

In other games, Roma defeated Torino 1-0, whiles Inter Milan fell to a 1-0 loss away to Sassuolo.

The French Ligue 1 also saw the usual suspects come away win respective wins over the weekend, as PSG beat Guingamp 3-1.

Monaco also drew goalless with Lille, with Marseille also shockingly losing 3-1 on the road to Nimes.

