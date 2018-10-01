Pulse.com.gh logo
Review of big matches played in Europe over the weekend


Football Review of the top matches across Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo did not get on the scoresheet but the 33-year-old provided a hat-trick of assists to lead the Old Lady to victory.

play Eden Hazard

The various leagues across Europe were ones again in full swing over the weekend with some exciting fixtures.

While things did not go exactly according to plan for some of the clubs, it was the perfect weekend for other fans whose teams won their respective games.

In England, Manchester United’s poor start to the campaign continued as the club suffered its third loss of the season to West Ham United on Saturday.

The Red Devils went behind as early as the third minute to a goal by Felippe Anderson, before Andre Yarmolenko and Marco Arnautovic also scored, sandwiched between a consolation from Marcus Rashford.

Elsewhere, Arsenal emerged 2-0 victors over Watford following an inspiring performance from Mezut Ozil.

The biggest match in the Premier League this weekend was that between Chelsea and Liverpool who cancelled each other out with a 1-1 draw.

The Blues opened the scoring through Eden Hazard, but Daniel Sturridge scored a goal-of-the-season contender to draw Liverpool level.

In Italy, Juventus extended their lead at the top of the table to five points after defeating rivals Napoli 3-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not get on the scoresheet but the 33-year-old provided a hat-trick of assists to lead the Old Lady to victory.

Roma also defeated Lazio 3-1, Inter Milan beat Cagliari 2-0, whiles AC were 4-1 victors over Sassuolo.

In Spain, both Real Madrid and Barcelona failed to pick up three points after being held by Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao respectively.

Barcelona needed a late inspiration from Lionel Messi to draw 1-1 with Bilbao, while Madrid also played out a goalless draw with Diego Simeone’s side.

In Germany, Bayern Munich suffered a rare defeat at the hands of Herta Berlin following a 2-0 reverse.

Meanwhile, second-placed Borussia Dortmund took advantage of Bayern’s slip up with an emphatic 4-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

