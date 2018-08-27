Review of the big matches played across Europe

news

As usual, the major European leagues are in full force, with the weekend bringing to us some of the finest games fans can ever anticipate.

The past week was no different, as the various leagues in England, France, Germany and Italy brought nothing but some mouth-watering fixtures.

For some fans things did not go as planned, but others also saw their clubs record amazing results to cap off the weekend.

In England, Manchester City kicked off Game Week 3 fixtures by travelling to face newly-promoted Wolves.

However, Pep Guardiola’s side were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw, despite the game ending in controversial fashion.

Wi lly Bolly opened the scoring for Wolves, using his hand to prod the ball home on the blind side of the referee, but Aymeric Laporte’s goal made sure City shared the spoils.

Arsenal also needed a massive comeback to defeat a troubled West Ham, who have now fallen to three successive loses.

The Gunners were stunned early in the game by a Marco Arnautovic strike, but Unai Emery’s side fought back to win 3-1, thanks to goals from Nacho Monreal, Danny Welbeck and an own goal from Issa Diop.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory when they battled with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Reds needed a Mohamed Salah goal to down their stubborn opponents, who need Alisson Becker to be on top form to keep at bay.

Chelsea closed Sunday’s fixtures with a 1-2 away win at the St. James Park against Newcastle United.

The Blues opened the scoring in the second half through an Eden Hazard penalty, but it was soon cancelled by Joselu.

However, just as the game looked set for a draw, Marcos Alonso’s strike was deflected into the Newcastle United net by defender DeAndre Yedlin.

In Italy, Inter Milan once again failed to win after being held to a 2-2 draw by Torino at home.

Walter Mazzari’s side raced into a 2-0 lead at half, time but gave it away in the second half after some woeful defending cost them.

On the other side of Milan, AC Milan also fell to a 3-2 loss to the in-form Napoli despite also taking a two-goal lead.

The Rossoneri were heading for victory at the end of the first half, however, Napoli turned things around with an amazing second half performance to win the game 3-2.

Juventus also made light work of Lazio by defeating the visitors 2-0 at home. The big news was that Cristiano Ronaldo could not find the net yet again, but his side still managed to get the result.

In the Spanish la liga, Barcelona were saved by VAR after recording a narrow 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, thanks to an Ousmane Dembele goal.

The Catalans were poor on the day, largely in part due to the poor pitch surface, but Messi and Co. got the necessary three points.

Atletico Madrid also came out tops in their game against Rayo Vallecano, with Antione Griezmann scoring the only goal.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid had to come from behind to beat Girona by four goals to one in what was an exciting game.

In Germany, Borussia Dortmund defeated RB Leipzig 4-1, while Bayern Munich also made light work of Hoffenheim by beating them 3-1 at home.