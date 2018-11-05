Pulse.com.gh logo
Big matches review of weekend's top games across Europe

play

The European football season is shaping up nicely, with the various leagues also gradually getting to the business end.

From England to Spain to Italy and to Germany, the traditional heavyweights continue to dominate, with very little changing at the top end of the table.

To begin with, Manchester United kicked off last weekend’s Premier League fixtures, with an impressive 2-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

The Red Devils fell behind early in the game, but goals from Antony Martial and Marcus Rashford ensured the came back strongly to record the full three points.

The biggest game of the weekend, however, saw Arsenal and Liverpool play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

The Reds took the lead through James Milner, with Alexandre Lacazette equalising late on for the Gunners.

Also, Manchester City coasted to a massive 6-1 win over Southampton, with Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and David Silva all among the goals.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also had to do it the hard way as the Blues overcame Crystal Palace by three goals to one at the Stamford Bridge.

In Spain, Real Madrid finally recorded their first win in five games, thanks to a 2-0 victory over minnows Real Valladolid.

Barcelona also came back from 2-1 down to record a late 3-2 win over Rayo Vallecano, with Suarez netting a brace in the encounter.

In the Italian Serie A, Napoli moved to second place after romping Empoli 5-1, while Inter Milan – without influential captain Mauro Icardi – whitewashed Genoa 5-0 at the San Siro.

Juventus also maintained their unbeaten start to the season with an easy 3-1 win over Cagliary, with AC Milan also defeating Udinese 1-0.

In Germany, Bayern Munich continued with their poor start to the season after drawing 1-1 at home with Freiburg.

On the contrary, Borussia Dortmund extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga table, thanks to a 1-0 win over Wolfburg.

In France, PSG defeated Lille 2-1, Lyon and Bordeaux drew 1-1 and Monpellier also defeated Marseille 3-0.

