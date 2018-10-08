Pulse.com.gh logo
Review of the top Premier League games from the weekend


play Eden Hazard scored Chelsea's first and was the architect of defeat for Southampton

The Premier League is gradually shaping up as we enter into the business end of the season. After eight rounds of matches, there are still no clear favourites for the title as yet.

Three teams have so far risen to the top of the table and it makes for an interesting campaign as the season wears on.

Currently, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all have 20 points as we head into the intentional break.

The closeness of the various teams is due to the results that were recorded among the top teams during the weekend’s matches.

On Saturday, Tottenham Hotspur managed to return to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Cardiff City.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men scored early in the game through Eric Dier but could not add any more in the succeeding minutes.

Manchester United also laboured to a 3-2 win over Newcastle United in Saturday’s late kick-off game.

In a game that was speculated to be Jose Mourinho’s last in charge of the Red Devils, the players finally showed up to play for their manager.

Man United fell 2-0 behind within the first 10 minutes and had to take until the very last minute for them to snatch the winner.

Goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez in the last 15 minutes were enough to ensure the turnaround for Mourinho’s side.

On Sunday, Chelsea also continued with their unbeaten start to the season by romping Southampton 3-0 at the St. Mary’s Stadium.

The Blues went into the game without a win in their previous two Premier League games, but flipped the scripts with an inspiring performance.

The in-form Eden Hazard opened the scoring in the first-half, before Ross Barkley and Alvaro Morata struck in the second half to seal the result.

The biggest game of the weekend was undoubtedly the match between Liverpool and Manchester City.

This was a top-of-the-table clash but it did not quiet live up to expectation. Both teams barely had a shot on target for the entirety of the first-half.

Chances were also very far and few, as the Reds and the Cityzens played out a dull goalless draw at Anfield.

This big talking point, however, is Riyad Mahrez’s penalty miss in the dying embers of the game which could have given Man City the three points.

