Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Review of weekend’s top matches across Europe


Big Matches Review of weekend’s top matches across Europe

The Premier League fixtures were completed with a fixture between Arsenal and Everton, which the Gunners coasted to a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The European season is still ongoing and the weekend once again brought to us some exciting fixtures from the major leagues.

In England, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a heavy 5-0 win over Cardiff City. Pep Guardiola’s side had tasted defeat in the Champions League against Lyon in midweek.

However, they bounced back with an emphatic victory in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez (double).

On the other side of Manchester, the story was much different as the Red Devils failed to pick the maximum points against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fred put Man United into a first half lead, but the lead was cancelled in the second half by Jao Moutinho after a mixed up in United box.

READ ALSO: Mbappe loses appeal against three-match ban

Chelsea also failed to win for the first this season after drawing goalless with West Ham United. The result means that the Blues have now fallen two points behind Liverpool who top the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continued their ruthless start to the season with a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Premier League fixtures were completed with a fixture between Arsenal and Everton, which the Gunners coasted to a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

In Spain, Real Madrid laboured to a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol, following a solitary goal from the talented Marco Asensio.

Barcelona also managed to comeback from 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with Girona in what was a very tight game. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid also beat Getafe 2-0 away from home.

READ ALSO: This is the time for the FIFA Best Player award

In the Italian Serie A, Juventus continued with their flawless start to the season by recording a slim 1-0 win over Frosinone. Cristiano Ronaldo was once again on the scoresheet.

Inter Milan also flipped the scripts with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria following a tough start to the season.

AC Milan also drew 2-2 with Atalanta, whiles Napoli won 1-3 away to Torino.

In Germany, Bayern Munich won 2-0 against Schalke and Borussia Dortmund also drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim.

We have just a week more to the release of the FIFA 19, as it will officially be out on September 28 for both PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Here are four Ghanaian football legends who we would relish to see in the FIFA 19
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Best: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best World Best Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best
EPL: Facts and stats on Mourinho’s poor performance at Man United EPL Facts and stats on Mourinho’s poor performance at Man United
Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba to host FIFA Best Hollywood actor of Ghanaian descent Idris Elba to host FIFA Best
Round Up: Performance of Ghanaian players abroad Round Up Performance of Ghanaian players abroad
The Best: This is the time for the FIFA Best Player award The Best This is the time for the FIFA Best Player award
Football: Mbappe loses appeal against three-match ban Football Mbappe loses appeal against three-match ban

Recommended Videos

Video: Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening day
EA Sports: FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun
UEFA Nations League: Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0



Top Articles

1 Photo Lionel Messi shows off new look ahead of Girona clashbullet
2 Battle for The GOAT K.P Boateng settles the Ronaldo vs Messi debatebullet
3 Africa U-17 Nations Cup How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a...bullet
4 Golden Clash AshGold beat Kotoko in 5-goal thrillerbullet
5 Good In Bed!!! Stoke City striker Saido Berahino fathers three...bullet
6 Rich To Rag Five African players who went broke after retirementbullet
7 Ghanaian Players Abroad VAR denies Kwadwo Asamoah...bullet
8 Amazing!!! Stoke City’s Berahino fathers 3 different kids...bullet
9 AshGold seek revenge against Kotoko in Golden clashbullet
10 Football Mobile madness - Rangnick blasts Leipzig pair...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
7 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
8 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
9 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Watch how three Real Madrid players masterminded Liverpool
Video Watch how three Real Madrid players masterminded Liverpool's defeat in Champions League final
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is among the favourites to win the 2018 Ballon d'Or.
Football Ballon d'Or announces women's and under-21 awards
Claudio Ranieri coached Roma from 2009-11 and has been linked with a return to the club
Football Ranieri coy on Roma link
Jose Mourinho will be sacked within two weeks at Hearts- Cosmos Dauda
Ghana Premier League Jose Mourinho will be sacked within two weeks at Hearts- Cosmos Dauda
X
Advertisement