Review of weekend’s top matches across Europe

The European season is still ongoing and the weekend once again brought to us some exciting fixtures from the major leagues.

In England, Manchester City returned to winning ways with a heavy 5-0 win over Cardiff City. Pep Guardiola’s side had tasted defeat in the Champions League against Lyon in midweek.

However, they bounced back with an emphatic victory in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez (double).

On the other side of Manchester, the story was much different as the Red Devils failed to pick the maximum points against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Fred put Man United into a first half lead, but the lead was cancelled in the second half by Jao Moutinho after a mixed up in United box.

Chelsea also failed to win for the first this season after drawing goalless with West Ham United. The result means that the Blues have now fallen two points behind Liverpool who top the table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side continued their ruthless start to the season with a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

The Premier League fixtures were completed with a fixture between Arsenal and Everton, which the Gunners coasted to a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

In Spain, Real Madrid laboured to a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol, following a solitary goal from the talented Marco Asensio.

Barcelona also managed to comeback from 2-1 down to draw 2-2 with Girona in what was a very tight game. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid also beat Getafe 2-0 away from home.

In the Italian Serie A, Juventus continued with their flawless start to the season by recording a slim 1-0 win over Frosinone. Cristiano Ronaldo was once again on the scoresheet.

Inter Milan also flipped the scripts with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria following a tough start to the season.

AC Milan also drew 2-2 with Atalanta, whiles Napoli won 1-3 away to Torino.

In Germany, Bayern Munich won 2-0 against Schalke and Borussia Dortmund also drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim.