Richard Kingston lashes out at FIFA Normalisation Committee

Richard Kingston is unhappy about the Normalisation Committee's failure to visit the Black Stars prior to their games against Kenya and Sierra Leone- cancelled with two days to the game.

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association was replaced by the FIFA Normalisation Committee following the Anas expose’.

Richard Kingston who is not happy with the attitude of the Normalisation Committee has compared the role played by the erstwhile Executive Committee in motivating the Black Stars to the seemingly lackadaisical approach the former body resort to.

”It’s pathetic! very pathetic one indeed!” he told Accra-based Radio Gold

” We know that at first, the erstwhile GFA Exco members do visit and motivate us as well as boost our morale in camp prior to any game matches.

”But this time around, it’s never so with this current Normalization Committee members as none of [their] members has even visited us ahead of the supposed game against Sierra Leone.

The former Wigan Athletic goalie added ”It’s not the first time it has happened. Even in our game against Kenya, none of them stepped a foot there in camp and not to even sent anyone to present their well-wishes to us prior to the Kenya’s game.

”It was we the technical team that did everything on our own as none care to even followed us with the team. I’m still emphasizing ;No member of the Normalization Committee has ever paid a visit to the Black Stars team since we started the Afcon qualifiers.”

The Normalisation Committee appear to be enjoying holding meetings with other stakeholders at hotels after discussions with the media and club owners cum administrators.

They also held a meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday.