On Saturday, Eric ten Hag’s side was battered, bruised and beaten by the Bees, who run riots at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed that people are trolling him with Akrobeto’s videos following the Red Devils’ 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
The Bees romped into a 4-0 lead inside the opening 35 minutes, with goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeurno giving them a blistering start.
Manchester United couldn’t get back into the game and despite some changes in the second half, succumbed to a humiliating defeat.
With many rival fans trolling the Reds, Ferdinand took to Twitter to reveal that people have been sending him videos of Ghanaian comedian Akrobeto.
“This is what I’m being sent from people who support league 1 & 2 teams…..it’s over for me!!!” he said, after quoting a video of the comic actor trolling his former club.
Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Akrobeto, whose real name is Akwasi Boadi, has gone global.
He has become an internet sensation across the world after going viral several times with his comic programme ‘Real News’.
The Kumawood actor and comedian presents the parody news show on United Television (UTV) once every week.
Although the programme centres on a funny way of presenting hard news, its clips have been featured by several clubs in Europe.
Last year, Akrobeto went viral after featuring in a fixture announcement video of Russian side Spartak Moscow. The club used a funny video of the comic actor to announce the fixtures for the 2021/22 Russian Premier League.
In the said video, Akrobeto, rather predictably, applies humour and satire in mispronouncing the names of the Russian teams.
This came just days after German side Augsburg also featured him in a video announcing the Bundesliga schedule for the season.
In May, Akrobeto again went global after he was unveiled by Borussia Dortmund as the club’s newest super fan ahead of their legends game in Ghana.
