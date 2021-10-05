Rising star Vlahovic will not renew contract, says Fiorentina chief Commisso

In an open letter to supporters posted on the club's website, billionaire businessman Commisso said the 21-year-old striker, whose contract with the Viola expires in June 2023, had refused an offer that "would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club".

"We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted," continued Commisso.

"During my time in Florence over the past few weeks, I have personally endeavoured to find a solution that would make both the player and the club happy, but I am disappointed to say that our efforts and attempts have not been rewarded.

"At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season."

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in Serie A last season and has performed well again in the early stages of this campaign, netting four times in seven league appearances, after Fiorentina resisted summer interest from Atletico Madrid.

His refusal to extend his current deal will be a blow to Fiorentina fans enjoying an exciting start to the season and means the club will have to try to cash in on their star player before he can leave as a free agent in just under two years' time.