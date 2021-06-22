Algeria star Riyad Mahrez proposes to girlfriend with customised £400,000 ring

A delighted Taylor took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers and wrote: “Here's to a lifetime of us.

“There’s no one I’d rather do this life with, here’s to a lifetime of us. Can’t wait to grow old together, btw I said YES! I Love You.”

The couple has been dating for the past 16 months and have often been posting loved-up snaps of each other.

However, it seems both are now ready to officially settle down. Taylor is the daughter of Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Dawn and retired footballer Ashley Ward.

Meanwhile, Mahrez was previously married to Rita Johal, with whom he was together for six good years.

However, the pair later got divorced despite having two daughters together. Meanwhile, other celebrities have been congratulating Mahrez and Taylor on their engagement.

The Algeria international is one of the highest-paid African footballers in the world following his big-money move to Manchester City two and half years ago.