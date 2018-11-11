Robert Pires, Barclays Bank team up to launch Super Fans Fanzone

news

Former France international Robert Pires has arrived in the country as part of Barclays Bank Ghana’s launch of the Super Fans Fanzone.

The Premier League legend arrived in the country on Thursday and is set to partake in a series of programmes lined up as part of the launch.

The Super Fans Fanzone promo was officially launched at the Accra Mal on Friday, November 9, with a host of journalists, former Ghana internationals and other dignitaries in attendance.

The promo is geared towards encouraging customers to buy into the idea of using the Barclays card for their transactions.

Customers automatically enter into the promo by maintaining a deposit of GHc500 in their accounts, as well as frequently using the Barclays debit and credit for the next four months.

The ultimate winner will be flown to the UK to watch a live Premier League game, while there are other souvenirs to be won as well.

Head of Marketing and Communication of Barclays Bank Ghana, Cyril Nai, said the decision to bring Pires to Ghana is to enable Ghanaians connect with the Premier League legend.

“We are bringing Pires for people to have a sort of the feel or passion that we always see on television. It’s our way of making our customers and Ghanaians in general also feel the passion of football. Robert (Pires) is here and he is going to give people the opportunity to take photos and interact with him,” he told Pulse Ghana.

Mr. Nai explained that the Bank hopes to use Pires’ exposure and appeal to drive customers to buy into the idea of using cards for their day-to-day businesses.

This, he said, is in line with government and the Bank of Ghana’s motive to promote a cashless economy in the country.

“What we are actually trying to drive is to get our customers and general public to come in and use their cards to make payments at the mall. People who use the card to make payments stand the chance of winning souvenirs and interacting with Robert Pires as well.

“We are driving a campaign to get our customers to experience convenient transactions, that is, using their cards to pay for transactions. Also, to help in promoting what government and the Bank of Ghana is promoting, which is a cashless economy,” Mr. Nai added

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Super Fans Fanzone promo, Robert Pires will also have some engagements young footballers in deprived communities.

The World Cup winner is expected to give some coaching tips to budding players on how to become successful in their careers as footballers.

The whole event will be climaxed on Sunday, with Pires and other Ghanaian legends converging at the Accra Mall to preview and review the Premier League games between Arsenal and Wolves, as well as the Manchester Derby between Manchester City and Manchester United.