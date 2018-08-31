Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager


Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers oversaw the twilight of Steven Gerrard's legendary career as Liverpool captain, and expects Gerrard to set the same standards in his new role as Rangers boss.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
New Old Firm rivals Brendan Rodgers of Celtic and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard spent three years together at Liverpool play

New Old Firm rivals Brendan Rodgers of Celtic and Rangers manager Steven Gerrard spent three years together at Liverpool

(AFP)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers oversaw the twilight of Steven Gerrard's legendary career as Liverpool captain, and expects Gerrard to set the same standards in his new role as Rangers boss.

Rodgers and Gerrard go head-to-head for the first time on Sunday when Rangers travel to Celtic Park looking to make an early-season statement against the side that have dominated Scottish football for the past seven years.

Gerrard's decision to take his first senior managerial steps in the Glasgow goldfish bowl of Old Firm rivalry was questioned when the former England captain penned a four-year deal in May.

But 12 games into his tenure, Gerrard is still to taste defeat and has guided Rangers to the group stages of European competition for the first time in eight years, in the Europa League.

"As a player, his standards were always very high and he'll look to take that into his managerial career," said Rodgers on Friday.

"They've brought in some good players, upped the level of their team and had some good results. It will be an interesting game and one to look forward to."

Rodgers has enjoyed unparallelled levels of success in two seasons at Celtic, winning back-to-back domestic trebles and going unbeaten in Scottish football during his first season.

The Northern Irishman is yet to taste defeat in an Old Firm derby, winning nine and drawing two of his previous 11 encounters.

But just three months on from being thrashed 5-0 in their last visit to Celtic Park, there is far more encouragement for Rangers this time round due to contrasting fortunes on and off the field for both sides early in the campaign.

"For us it's just about staying calm and focused," added Rodgers.

"The last couple of years we've dominated the fixture. We aim to continue to, but it doesn't come to you. You have to work hard, show your qualities and these are amazing games to be involved in."

Dembele dismissed

Celtic's Moussa Dembele is unlikely to face Rangers on Sunday play

Celtic's Moussa Dembele is unlikely to face Rangers on Sunday

(AFP)

One of Rodgers's key men looks like he won't be involved as French striker Moussa Dembele is at loggerheads with the club for rejecting a bid from Lyon on Thursday.

Dembele was dismissed from the training field by Rodgers on Friday for a half-hearted effort and could yet leave before the transfer window closes later Friday with Rodgers wary of creating a toxic environment.

"What's very important here is our own culture and environment," added Rodgers, who said it was "highly unlikely" Dembele will be involved on Sunday.

Rodgers has recalled Belgian international Dedryck Boyata for victories over Hamilton and Suduva after the centre-back refused to play as Celtic were eliminated from the Champions League qualifiers by AEK Athens earlier this month.

And he insisted the same route back is open to Dembele if his attitude improves.

"My job is always to protect the best interests of the club and the players that are here. I know how hard they work and the money is in their bank at the end of the month, so you have to work."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present Ghana Premier League Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister ridicules UEFA for snubbing the Portuguese UEFA Men's Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister ridicules UEFA for snubbing the Portuguese
UEFA Europa League: Here is the top ten best players in the Europa League and their points UEFA Europa League Here is the top ten best players in the Europa League and their points
UEFA Europa League: Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season UEFA Europa League Antoine Griezman beats them all to win Player of the Season
Football: Joint UK bid for 2030 World Cup would be 'wise idea', says UEFA chief Football Joint UK bid for 2030 World Cup would be 'wise idea', says UEFA chief
Football: Gerrard keen to make a mark on first Old Firm experience Football Gerrard keen to make a mark on first Old Firm experience

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song...bullet
7 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
8 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player award to Modric
Nuri Sahin (R) signed for Werder Bremen on Friday after becoming frustrated by his lack of opportunities at Borussia Dortmund under new head coach Lucien Favre.
Football Record-breaker Sahin quits Dortmund for Werder Bremen
Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa League
Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa League
The friendly against Peru will be played in honour of Wesley Sneijder
Football Sneijder set for final Dutch goodbye