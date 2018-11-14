Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Rodriguez blow for Bayern as Colombian tears knee ligament

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the year after joining Bayern Munich's list of casualties with a knee ligament injury suffered in training.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayern Munich have been dealt a fresh injury blow with attacking midfielder James Rodriguez unlikely to play again this year after tearing a knee ligament in training. play

Bayern Munich have been dealt a fresh injury blow with attacking midfielder James Rodriguez unlikely to play again this year after tearing a knee ligament in training.

(AFP/File)

Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the year after joining Bayern Munich's list of casualties with a knee ligament injury suffered in training.

Rodriguez is the fourth midfielder at the German champions to be sidelined alongside Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman and Arjen Robben.

"This is obviously bitter news. James is a very important player, in my eyes he's our best, a creative mind, and we don't have another one like him," said Bayern striker Sandro Wagner.

The 27-year-old Colombian's knee will be immobilised for ten days and then undergo physiotherapy and rehabilitation, Bayern confirmed on Wednesday, without giving a return date.

It looks unlikely Rodriguez will play again in 2018 with the Bundesliga's winter break to start on December 23.

Rodriguez's absence will prove a huge blow to a Bayern side struggling for consistency.

Niko Kovac's men have lost three of their last six league games and dropped to fifth in the table after Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Borussia Dortmund to sit seven points off leaders Dortmund.

Rodriguez, the top-scorer at the 2014 World Cup and on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season, had been in good form with key goals in league wins against Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and Wolfsburg.

But reports claim the Colombian is unhappy at Bayern. He was dropped for Saturday's defeat at Dortmund, reportedly because he arrived late to training, which the club later denied.

Meanwhile, Coman, 22, is on the verge of returning to the fold after tearing ankle ligaments in August during the first game of the season.

"I need two more weeks, then I will be back," Coman said at an event in Munich.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Thomas Partey's stunner wins La Liga goal of the week Thomas Partey's stunner wins La Liga goal of the week
Five takeaways from Black Maidens 5-0 victory over Uruguay Five takeaways from Black Maidens 5-0 victory over Uruguay
Football: Kante turned down offshore payments from Chelsea: report Football Kante turned down offshore payments from Chelsea: report
Football: Loew to continue squad clear-out for new-look Germany Football Loew to continue squad clear-out for new-look Germany
Black Stars stranded in Kenya ahead of Afcon qualifier Black Stars stranded in Kenya ahead of Afcon qualifier
Football: PSG face fresh Financial Fair Play allegations Football PSG face fresh Financial Fair Play allegations

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Serbian University interested in tall Ghanaian student for basketball
Serbian University interested in tall Ghanaian student for basketball
John Paintsil advices Ghanaians to refrain from fueling Kwadwo Asamoah-Ayew rivalry
John Paintsil advises Ghanaians to refrain from fueling Kwadwo Asamoah-Ayew rivalry
Claudio Ranieri during his ill-fated spell with French Ligue 1 side Nantes.
Football Ranieri to the rescue as Fulham sack Jokanovic
Bangladesh debutant Mohammad Mithun was batting on 34 at the break against Zimbabwe on the fourth day of the second Test
Football Zimbabwe strike but Bangladesh ahead in second Test
X
Advertisement