Roma coach confirms Strootman talks with Marseille


Roma coach confirms Strootman talks with Marseille

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco confirmed on Sunday that "negotiations are in progress" with Ligue 1 club Marseille for Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman.

Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma

Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco confirmed on Sunday that "negotiations are in progress" with Ligue 1 club Marseille for Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman.

According to media reports, the 28-year-old Netherlands international has agreed terms with Marseille, who he could join before the end of the transfer window in France on Friday.

"There are negotiations in progress for Kevin, the various parties are evaluating it," Di Francesco said.

"I haven't spoken to the player yet, but right now we are talking about something that isn't definite yet."

"We'll see how he is in training today and discuss the situation with him and evaluate his mental situation," added Di Francesco of Roma's Serie A game against Atalanta on Monday.

"As far as I am concerned, whether his focus is on the game or not, he will be called up as part of the squad."

Strootman started in last week's season-opening 1-0 win over Torino.

He arrived in Rome in 2013 from PSV Eindhoven, but suffered a serious knee injury the following year which sidelined him for almost two seasons.

The Dutchman worked with current Marseille coach Rudi Garcia during his time with Roma between 2013 and 2016.

"Since his arrival in Rome he has always been considered an important player," said Di Francesco.

"It's a choice to make together, we have to see the desire of everyone to continue together."

