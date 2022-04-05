RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is no longer among the top 10 richest sports team owners in the world after his finances were hit hard by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners

According to Forbes, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is now the richest sports team owner in the world with an estimated net worth of $91.4 billion.

Recommended articles

He is closely followed by Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani, who is also estimated to be worth $90.7 billion.

Roman Abramovich
Roman Abramovich a1f8b24b-961c-4e0e-a359-fab588bf003d

In third place is François Pinault, the owner of Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes, who has a net worth of $40.4 billion.

In March, Abramovich announced his decision to sell Chelsea after pressure was mounted on him in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire is said to have close ties with President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has led to several deaths and injuries.

The UK government subsequently slapped him with several sanctions, including freezing all his assets and stopping him from selling the club.

This has affected Abramovich’s finances and his net worth has drastically dropped from nearly $15 billion in January to $6.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Abramovich is not the only popular sports team owner currently outside the top 10 richest list.

Real estate and sports magnate Stan Kroenke, who owns Los Angeles Rams, the Colorado Avalanche, the Denver Nuggets and Arsenal, is also way below the pecking order with a net worth of $10.7 billion.

Here are the 10 top 10 richest sports team owners, according to Forbes:

Steve Ballmer - Net Worth: $91.4 billion

Mukesh Ambani - Net Worth: $90.7 billion

François Pinault - Net Worth: $40.4 billion

Dietrich Mateschitz - Net Worth: $27.4 billion

Daniel Gilbert - Net Worth: $22 billion

Masayoshi Son - Net Worth: $21.3 billion

Steve Cohen - Net Worth: $17.4 billion

David Tepper - Net Worth: $16.7 billion

Robert Pera - Net Worth: $14.6 billio

Philip Anschutz - Net Worth: $10.9 billion

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

Video: Viral Ghanaian fan to be sponsored with all-expense paid trip to 2022 World Cup

How Arsenal, Dortmund and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup qualification

How Arsenal, Dortmund and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup qualification
COMMENT

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF President Amaju Pinnick

Nigerians attack Ghanaian supporters after World Cup elimination – Video

Ghana fans (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)