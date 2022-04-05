Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners

He is closely followed by Mumbai Indians owner Mukesh Ambani, who is also estimated to be worth $90.7 billion.

In third place is François Pinault, the owner of Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes, who has a net worth of $40.4 billion.

In March, Abramovich announced his decision to sell Chelsea after pressure was mounted on him in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian billionaire is said to have close ties with President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has led to several deaths and injuries.

The UK government subsequently slapped him with several sanctions, including freezing all his assets and stopping him from selling the club.

This has affected Abramovich’s finances and his net worth has drastically dropped from nearly $15 billion in January to $6.9 billion.

Meanwhile, Abramovich is not the only popular sports team owner currently outside the top 10 richest list.

Real estate and sports magnate Stan Kroenke, who owns Los Angeles Rams, the Colorado Avalanche, the Denver Nuggets and Arsenal, is also way below the pecking order with a net worth of $10.7 billion.

Here are the 10 top 10 richest sports team owners, according to Forbes:

Steve Ballmer - Net Worth: $91.4 billion

Mukesh Ambani - Net Worth: $90.7 billion

François Pinault - Net Worth: $40.4 billion

Dietrich Mateschitz - Net Worth: $27.4 billion

Daniel Gilbert - Net Worth: $22 billion

Masayoshi Son - Net Worth: $21.3 billion

Steve Cohen - Net Worth: $17.4 billion

David Tepper - Net Worth: $16.7 billion

Robert Pera - Net Worth: $14.6 billio