Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Roman Abramovich looking to sell Chelsea


Donkomi Roman Abramovich looking to sell Chelsea

Chelsea have hired investment bank the Raine Group as advisers on the sale, which is bound to attract interested parties from the Middle East, China and the United States.

  • Published:
play

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is exploring the possibility of selling the football club that he has owned since 2003, according to British newspaper The Sunday Times.

Chelsea have hired investment bank the Raine Group as advisers on the sale, which is bound to attract interested parties from the Middle East, China and the United States.

The news comes after Abramovich recently rejected a bid for a minority stake by US private equity firm Silver Lake. The Russian oligarch is also believed to have turned down a £2billion outright offer for the club earlier this year from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man, as he is holding out for bigger bidders. Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140 million.

Abramovich denied Visa

Abramovich’s situation has become complicated in the UK after he was denied a working Visa in May. This was the result of a crackdown on wealthy Russians in the UK after tensions between London and Moscow were heightened over the Sergei and Yulia Skripal poisoning scandal.

Chelsea needs $1 billion to build a planned new stadium but the project is on hold for the time being as it is understood that Abramovich is not willing to invest heavily in a country that has denied him a Visa, according to The Sunday Times report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Abramovich: Russian billionaire puts £2 Billion-worth Chelsea FC up for sale Abramovich Russian billionaire puts £2 Billion-worth Chelsea FC up for sale
Football: Maestro Ancelotti gives Gattuso a lesson as Napoli rally past AC Milan Football Maestro Ancelotti gives Gattuso a lesson as Napoli rally past AC Milan
Football: Dembele, Griezmann give Barcelona and Atletico narrow wins in La Liga Football Dembele, Griezmann give Barcelona and Atletico narrow wins in La Liga
Football: Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management Football Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho a lesson in crisis management
Football: Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top Football Moscow derby win lifts Spartak top
Football: Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan Football Juve win on Ronaldo's home debut, Ancelotti's Napoli edge Milan

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
6 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
7 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
8 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
9 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he...bullet
10 Ibrahim Tanko Black Stars assistant coach explains...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
6 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
7 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Ghanaian Players Abroad Franck Achemapong nets his 13th goal in Chinese Super League
Karius arrived in Istanbul to sign for Besiktas on loan from Liverpool
Football Liverpool's Karius joins Besiktas to overcome Champions League torment
Disqualified Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI
Kylian Mbappe is congratulated by Edinson Cavani, while Neymar joins in the goal celebrations in PSG's 3-1 win over Angers
Football 'MCN' combine as Tuchel's PSG continue perfect start to season