Roma's Gonalons heads to Sevilla on loan

Roma's French international midfielder Maxime Gonalons has completed a season-long loan move to Spanish side Sevilla, the two clubs confirmed on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined Roma last year from French club Lyon and made 23 appearances for Eusebio Di Francesco's side -- 16 in Serie A.

Gonalons, who won the last of his eight caps for France in June 2015, moves after French World Cup winner Steven Nzonzi headed in the opposite direction on a permanent transfer last week for an initial fee of 26.65 million euros ($30.5 million).