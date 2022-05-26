Watch: Fans blast Roma’s Mancini for punching Afena-Gyan during title celebrations

However, the footage on television showed Mancini shrugging off the young striker before swinging his hand at him.

The incident infuriated several football fans, most of whom took to social media to criticise Mancini over his actions.

Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in Wednesday’s final to lift the maiden edition of the Europa Conference League at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana, Albania.

A 32nd-minute goal from Nicolo Zaniolo was enough to down the Dutch side and secure Roma’s first European title.

Afena-Gyan was an unused substitute, but his side’s triumph means he has become the first Ghanaian footballer to win the Europa Conference League.

The teenage forward is also now the youngest Ghanaian player to lift a European title, having done so at the age of 19.

Meanwhile, Afena-Gyan later clarified the incident involving Mancini, saying: “It wasn’t serious. We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal… nothing serious.”