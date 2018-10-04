Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Check out Romelu Lukaku's three new Mercedes Benz worth over £375,000


Man United Striker Check out Romelu Lukaku's three new Mercedes Benz worth over £375,000

The Premier League star used to drive a £120,000 Bentley Continental GT during his time at Everton, but switched to driving a Rolls-Royce Wraith upon joining Man United.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku appears to be a man who loves flashy cars after updating his garage with three new rides.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Red Devils last summer in a £75 million move, has always been a big admirer of flashy cars since his Everton days.

The Premier League star used to drive a £120,000 Bentley Continental GT during his time at Everton, but switched to driving a Rolls-Royce Wraith upon joining Man United.

Lukaku is one of the big earners at the Old Trafford club and reportedly takes home £220,000 per week.

play After returning from the World Cup, Lukaku arrived at training in a Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR coupe worth £140,000

The Belgium international has also now acquired three new Mercedes to add to his fleet of cars.

Following his impressive showing at the World Cup, the striker has been spotted using three different Mercedes.

The price of a sporty coupe starts from an eye-watering £100,000, but the GTR version will cost almost half of that.

Recently, Lukaku was also spotted arriving for one of Man United’s training sessions in a flashy SUV.

play Two weeks later, Lukaku was spotted in another new Mercedes - this time an AMG GLS 63 4x4 worth £115,000

Also, just last week, he was seen driving the slick black Benz S coupe following the club’s exit in the Carabao Cup.

Things may not be going so well for Lukaku on the pitch, but it looks like off it, he is really having an amazing time.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video) Black Stars Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)
Premier League: Manchester United ban Paul Pogba from media interactions Premier League Manchester United ban Paul Pogba from media interactions
Today In History: Eric Ayiah named among 60 best youngsters in the world Today In History Eric Ayiah named among 60 best youngsters in the world
Football: Dortmund teenager Sancho gets England squad call Football Dortmund teenager Sancho gets England squad call
Football: Ndombele gets first France call-up as Sakho returns to Bleus Football Ndombele gets first France call-up as Sakho returns to Bleus
Football: Embattled Ronaldo to miss Portugal internationals: coach Football Embattled Ronaldo to miss Portugal internationals: coach

Recommended Videos

Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe



Top Articles

1 In Las Vegas Video of Ronaldo dancing seductively with rape accuser...bullet
2 Kathryn Mayorga Meet the woman who accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of rapebullet
3 Holy Saints Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the world...bullet
4 Wrong Doing 6 footballers who have been accused of abusing womenbullet
5 Number 12 I haven’t been able to satisfy my wife in bed since...bullet
6 Ghana Football Renovation of Accra stadium to be completed by...bullet
7 Golden Ball These are the best youngsters in the worldbullet
8 Football Nantes fire Cardoso and hire former Japan coach...bullet
9 Premier League Michael Essien shows Paul Pogba the best...bullet
10 Preview How Kwadwo Asamoah and African players are...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
2 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
3 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
4 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
5 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
6 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
9 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
10 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip...bullet

Football

Gareth Southgate has been rewarded with a new contract taking him up to the 2022 World Cup after guiding England to their first World Cup semi-final since 1990
Football Southgate rewarded for World Cup run with new contract
Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho dazzled against Tottenham.
Football Messi, Coutinho, Arthur all impress as Barca blow away Spurs
Cristiano Ronaldo received a character reference from the president of the Portuguese football federation
Football Embattled Ronaldo given federation president's backing
Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema was dropped frmo the French squad after the case emerged in 2015 and has not been recalled
Football Court set to rule on whether Benzema must stand trial
X
Advertisement