He is among his Belgium national teammates who have started an online coaching course to use the period football is on recess because of Coronavirus pandemic to study towards acquiring the coaching badge.

Lukaku, along with the likes of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, were scheduled to start the process of earning the Uefa qualification this week during this week’s international break, before sport was halted.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was among the players to register an interest when offered the chance to study for the UEFA ‘A’ and ‘B’ diplomas.

Lukaku currently plies his trade in Italy with Inter Milan in the Serie A.

He announced recently that he is in self-isolation in Italy because of Covid-19pandemic which has killed over 6,000 people in the European country.