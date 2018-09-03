Ronaldinho on football's biggest argument; Ronaldo or Messi?

news

Football icon Ronaldinho has given his take on the unending debate over who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Portugal and Argentina stars have been compared on several occasions, with the world currently divided over who the better player is.

Both players have also dominated the football landscape, having won a combined 10 Ballon d’Ors in the last decade.

Asked to give his opinion on who the better player is, Ronaldinho chose to offer a rather philosophical response.

"I was never one to watch football a lot, or the whole 90 minutes. I watch the great moments, the goals, that's what I think football is. Sometimes it goes well for you, sometimes not, that's football," the Brazil legend told Spanish outlet SPORT.

Pressed further to make a choice, Ronaldinho then picked his former Barcelona teammate Messi.

The 38-year-old described the Argentine as “the best in history” due to his magical and effortless style of playing.

"He's the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi's done,” Ronaldinho said.

"I hope he plays 20 more years. Those who love football would love to have him here for much longer. I think when he leaves, nobody will be able to take the No 10 of Leo.

"For me it's not a question over who is more complete, it's a question of taste. I prefer Messi's style. The other one is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it's a question of taste and I prefer Messi's style."

Ronaldinho himself is a two-time Ballon d’Or winner, having won the prestigious individual award in 2004 and 2005.