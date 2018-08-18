Pulse.com.gh logo
Ronaldo, Ancelotti make winning start to life in Serie A


Football Ronaldo, Ancelotti make winning start to life in Serie A

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Federico Bernardeschi who scored the winner for Juventus at Chievo

(AFP)

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score but helped get Juventus's title defence off the mark with a 3-2 win against Chievo as Carlo Ancelotti began life as Napoli coach also with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Lazio in the opening matches of the 2018-2019 league season on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo, who joined the Turin giants from Real Madrid last month in a deal worth 100 million euros ($114.5 million), clenched his fists with delight despite missing a series of chances after his team's hard fought first three points.

The champions were made to work after Germany international Sami Khedira opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Bentegodi Stadium for the seven-time defending champions.

Polish striker Mariusz Stepinski headed in a 37th-minute equaliser for Chievo with Emanuele Giaccherini slotting in a penalty after 56 minutes following a foul by new Juventus signing Joao Cancelo.

But Chievo's Mattia Bani turned into his own net after 75 minutes following pressure from returning Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci to pull the champions level.

In a frantic finale substitute Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner in injury time after Mario Mandzukic had a goal disallowed and Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino was floored and required medical assistance.

"Cristiano held up well on his debut, it's a pity he didn't score but he worked well with the team after only seven days together," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

"I was struck by how at ease he was in the team, he was very happy with the win at the end, he had a good match.

"It's a victory that we needed, to get us into the championship."

Ronaldo came close to his first Serie A goal in the 18th minute from a Juan Cuadrado cross but drilled just wide, with Cuadrado firing over minutes later despite having the Portuguese striker well-placed, before Douglas Costa curled over the crossbar.

Chievo's Serbian defender Nenad Tomovic tends to goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino after he was injured

(AFP)

"We let our focus dip after the first goal, we thought we had the match in the bag," said Allegri.

"Ronaldo had several shots on target today, Sorrentino made several saves, there were also some good movements that were not rewarded by the midfielders.

"He pulled a lot, he moved between the lines, but he was not being served on several occasions."

'Passion, enthusiam'

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has returned to his native Italy after a successful trophy-laden nine years at clubs including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the match with Lazio play

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the match with Lazio

(AFP)

The 59-year-old took over from Maurizio Sarri in Napoli promising to end the club's 28-year wait for a Serie A trophy.

But the southerners were pushed hard by Lazio with last year's Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile opening for the hosts after 25 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik equalised just before the break after having a goal disallowed with Lorenzo Insigne scoring the winner after 59 minutes.

"I have a lot of emotion for the return to Italy and even more emotion for how we started the game," said Ancelotti.

"Then we conducted it well despite the final suffering. Their goal woke us up and we deserved to win."

"It was particularly special for me, because the Stadio Olimpico was my home as a player at Roma. I won so many games on that pitch.

"I decided to come back because Napoli brings unique passion and enthusiasm."

Both games were preceded by a minute's silence for the victims of the Genoa bridge disaster with players taking to the pitch wearing black armbands.

The matches involving both Genoa teams were postponed because of the bridge collapse in the port city.

Sampdoria had been due to host Fiorentina and Genoa to travel to AC Milan.

