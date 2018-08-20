Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo arrives as Serie A returns in FIFA19 video game


Football Ronaldo arrives as Serie A returns in FIFA19 video game

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Italy has boosted the international popularity of Serie A which will return in the FIFA 19 video game to be launched next month, the Lega Serie A confirmed Monday.

  • Published:
'Ronaldo effect' - the Italian league rejoins FIFA 19 video game play

'Ronaldo effect' - the Italian league rejoins FIFA 19 video game

(AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Italy has boosted the international popularity of Serie A which will return in the FIFA 19 video game to be launched next month, the Lega Serie A confirmed Monday.

Lega Serie A chairman Gaetano Micciche said they had agreed a partnership with EA Sports that will see the league feature in the new edition of the world's most famous football simulator.

"We are very happy to come back in a famous and popular game like FIFA 19," Micciche said in a statement.

"The agreement signed with an internationally renowned partner such as EA Sports testifies to the worldwide recognition that our championship has."

Rival video game company Konami had held the rights for the last few seasons and while EA Sports included Italian clubs and players in its FIFA games it had to refer to Serie A as "Calcio A" and could not use Serie A logos.

Maurizio Finocchiaro, Electronic Arts Italy General Manager, underlined "the high potential of the next season for Italian football".

Ronaldo, 33, made his Serie A debut for Juventus in a 3-2 win at Chievo at the weekend after a 100 million euro move from Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was the cover star in the FIFA 18 edition with his former club.

The Italian league has also seen the return of former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to Italy as coach of Serie A runners-up Napoli.

The new edition, which will be available from September 28, also allow fans to compete in the new UEFA Champions League tournament mode, which includes all stages of the competition.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man United Coach: #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media Man United Coach #MourinhoOut is now trending on social media
Football: Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans Football Football's big names are 'Little Wife' and 'Busty' to China fans
Football: Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0 Football Can we play you every week? China 16 Tajikistan 0
Football: Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream Football Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream
Facts and Stats: ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions Facts and Stats ASEC have fared well against Ghanaian oppositions
Football: Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener Football Rodrigo strikes as Atletico held by Valencia in La Liga opener

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
2 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
3 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
4 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as United crashbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
6 La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years...bullet
7 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed...bullet
10 Ghana Premier League Kotoko receive proposal to face...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet

Football

Balotelli's excellent form has seen him recalled to the Italy squad by Roberto Mancini
Football Balotelli opts to stay at Nice, say French club
No complacency: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is eager to retain the Premier League title
Football No complacency due to competition for places at City, insists Kompany
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was involved in controversy at Crystal Palace
Football Salah in diving storm as Liverpool win at Palace
Axel Witsel, seen here playing for Belgium, joined Borussia Dortmund from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian
Football Witsel rescues Dortmund from embarrassing Cup exit on debut