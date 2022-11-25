For many years, the record was held by veteran forward Asamoah Gyan, who has scored in nine successive international tournaments.
Ronaldo breaks Asamoah Gyan’s record after scoring in 10th consecutive international tournament
Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal against Ghana in the Qatar 2022 World Cup has seen him become the first footballer to score in 10 consecutive major international tournaments.
Recommended articles
However, Gyan’s record was equalled by Ronaldo during last year’s Euro 2020 when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored in Portugal’s victory over Hungary.
Ronaldo has now moved to become the outright owner of the record after coincidentally scoring against Ghana on Thursday.
The 37-year-old scored from a controversial penalty as Portugal beat the Black Stars 3-2 in Group H of the World Cup.
The Portugal captain has now scored in every tournament since 2004, including the World Cup and European Championships.
Ronaldo’s goal against Ghana also saw him become the first player to score in five different World Cup tournaments, surpassing Pele and other greats.
Meanwhile, Gyan also netted in every Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup tournament from 2006 and 2017.
Like Ronaldo, Gyan is also currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in an international career that has lasted over a decade and a half.
More from category
-
Netherlands vs Ecuador live
-
Ghanaians warm to Black Stars despite defeat to Portugal
-
Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win