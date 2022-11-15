Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

Ronaldo has, however, dominated the headlines since Sunday after an interview where he opened up on his tumultuous second spell at Manchester United.

He slammed the club and its manager, Eric ten Hag, for disrespecting him, insisting he currently feels betrayed.

The 37-year-old also said he has no respect for Ten Hag and gave a damning assessment of happenings within the club.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ronaldo is captured exchanging a weird handshake with Fernandes, who has captained Manchester United for much of the season.

The midfielder appeared to have avoided eye contact with his national team captain, before immediately walking away.

The manner of their exchange has got football fans talking, with some suspecting a fallout between the Portuguese duo.

Sky Sports tweeted: “Bruno Fernandes gives Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as Portugal meet for the World Cup.”

The Football Daily also wrote: “Bruno Fernandes gave Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as he re-joined with his Manchester United teammate for international duty.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has also warned Ghana and the other Group H teams that he’s coming to the World Cup to “win it.”

The Manchester United star and his country will face Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars will face Portugal in their opening game of the tournament, with a lot at stake for both teams.