RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ahead of Portugal’s World Cup opener against Ghana, a video of Cristiano Ronaldo involved in a weird handshake with Bruno Fernandes in the national team camp following the former’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has gone viral.

Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes involved in frosty handshake ahead of Ghana World Cup opener
Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes involved in frosty handshake ahead of Ghana World Cup opener

Ronaldo and Fernandes are teammates at Manchester United and will also be playing side-by-side at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for their country.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo has, however, dominated the headlines since Sunday after an interview where he opened up on his tumultuous second spell at Manchester United.

He slammed the club and its manager, Eric ten Hag, for disrespecting him, insisting he currently feels betrayed.

The 37-year-old also said he has no respect for Ten Hag and gave a damning assessment of happenings within the club.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ronaldo is captured exchanging a weird handshake with Fernandes, who has captained Manchester United for much of the season.

The midfielder appeared to have avoided eye contact with his national team captain, before immediately walking away.

The manner of their exchange has got football fans talking, with some suspecting a fallout between the Portuguese duo.

Sky Sports tweeted: “Bruno Fernandes gives Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as Portugal meet for the World Cup.”

The Football Daily also wrote: “Bruno Fernandes gave Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as he re-joined with his Manchester United teammate for international duty.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has also warned Ghana and the other Group H teams that he’s coming to the World Cup to “win it.”

The Manchester United star and his country will face Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars will face Portugal in their opening game of the tournament, with a lot at stake for both teams.

In the same interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said he’s going to the World Cup to “win it for Portugal”, and then return to resolve things with United.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Diego Maradona

    5 most memorable World Cup matches

  • How Arsenal and other European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad

    ‘From Lezama to World Cup’ – How European clubs reacted to Ghana’s World Cup squad

  • Senegal's Sadio Mane

    Pulse Sports analysts predict poor outing for African teams at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Trending

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Inaki Williams, Partey lead Ghana's 26-man squad for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner