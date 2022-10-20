RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Portuguese superstar will join up with the reserves and won't be a part of the first team.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has punished Cristiano Ronaldo for his misbehaviour against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Ten Hag has demoted Ronaldo to the reserves for the next three days and won't be a part of the squad to face Chelsea this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on before walking to the tunnel to leave before at the end of the game Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, 2022. AFP

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," the club stated in a statement.

Ronaldo's banishment may not come as a surprise after the Portuguese forward walked out of the stadium during the game against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Manchester United put on a show at Old Trafford and battered Antonio Conte's side in a one-side Premier league affair.

Ten Hag promised to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early Pulse Nigeria

Two second half Goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a deserved and convincing win.

However, Ronaldo stole the headlines after he walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the game.

After the game, Ten Hag promised to handle the situation today and the Dutchman has kept to his words.

According to the Athletic, contrary to popular belief that Ten Hag ignored Ronaldo against Spurts, it was the 37-year-old who refused to come as a substitute.

It has emerged that Ronaldo refused to come on against Spurs. Pulse Nigeria

"It has now emerged that he refused to come on as a substitute and as a result he will be made to train alone," the Athletic noted.

With the statement from United, Ronaldo will miss the crucial clash between United and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

He will also train away from the first team as United manager, Ten Hag takes a hard stand to instill discipline in his team.

The incident against Tottenham was the second time Ronaldo had walked down the tunnel with his teammates still battling in a game.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Europa League group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester on October 13, 2022. AFP

Ronaldo walked down the tunnel during the final pre-season match against LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano after he was subbed off at half time.

It was a behaviour manager Ten Hag condemned and termed not "acceptable" at the club.

After the win against Spurs on Wednesday, United will travel to London to face Chelsea with just a point separating both teams on the table.

    BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

